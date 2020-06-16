हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zafarul Islam Khan

Delhi Minorities panel chief Zafarul Islam Khan grilled by Special Cell for 2 hours in sedition case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday grilled Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan in connection with a sedition case filed against him for his controversial statement on social media.

Khan arrived at the office of Delhi Police Special Cell for questioning a day after he was sent a notice asking him to join the interrogation within two days in the matter. 

According to reports, Khan was grilled for about two and half hours. After his questioning, Khan evaded media and quietly left the office of the Special Cell 

Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson was earlier asked by Delhi Police to submit the laptop or mobile, with which he had posted the objectionable letter on social media.

Delhi High Court had last month directed that no coercive measures should be taken against Khan in connection with the FIR registered over his alleged seditious statements on social media.

Delhi High Court, while hearing a batch of petitions against Khan over his remarks, also directed the Delhi government to conclude the process under the provisions of the Delhi Minorities Commission Act against him in accordance with the law.

According to the plea in the High Court, Khan had in a tweet dated April 28, allegedly made "aggressive communal and anti-national utterances" on a social media platform. 

A sedition case was lodged against him following his controversial post.

