DELHI MLAS SALARY HIKE

Delhi MLAs Get 66 Per Cent Salary Hike; Know How Much They Will Draw Now

According to the notification, an MLA who used to draw a total monthly pay of Rs 54,000 will now get around Rs 90,000. Their monthly basic salary has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. 

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 05:16 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has issued a notification according to which Delhi's legislators will now get a hike of nearly 66 percent hike in their salaries and allowances. According to reports, the proposal sent by the Kejriwal government to increase the salary and allowances of Delhi MLAs has also received President Draupadi Murmu's nod.

How Much Salary Will A Delhi MLA Draw Now?
 
According to the notification, an MLA who used to draw a total monthly pay of Rs 54,000 will now get around Rs 90,000. Their monthly basic salary has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, while the conveyance allowance has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The telephone allowance has been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the secretariat allowance has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The overall pay of the ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the chief whip, and the leader of the opposition has been increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.70 lakh per month. Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.

Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000, and daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000. They will also get secretariat assistance of Rs 25,000.

Besides they will also get reimbursement of annual travel with family up to Rs 1 lakh which was earlier Rs 50,000. Rent-free furnished accommodation of Rs 20,000 per month, free use of car with driver or monthly Rs 10,000 as conveyance allowance (earlier Rs 2,000), and free medical treatment.

In July last year, the Delhi Assembly passed bills pertaining to the hike in pay for Delhi's MLAs, who were considered among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, the chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members. The bills, after being passed by the assembly, were sent for the President's nod.

The Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs issued the notification, dated March 9, after the President's nod.

