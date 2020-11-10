Delhi-NCR air remains in 'severe' category, AQI at 761 in national capital

New Delhi: Delhiites on Tuesday morning woke up to extremely polluted air as the AQI was measured to be in the `severe` category, with overall Air Quality Index at 761 as PM10 was the dominant pollutant, said the India Meteorogical Department (IMD). The visibility in the city was reduced to 192 meters at 9 AM on Tuesday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) also put Delhi`s air quality under severe category. SAFAR said that pollutant PM10 is in severe category at 573 while PM2.5 pollutant reached 384 also in severe category.

The AQI levels in Noida was recorded at 898 and in Gurgaon 963 which is considered hazardous.

In Delhi recorded very high levels of PM 2.5 across the city. In IIT-Delhi it was 628, in Pusa at 537, at Delhi University 554, IGI Airport at 562, Mathura road at 567, Aaya Nagar at 574.

While Noida's condition is terrible with PM 2.5 level at 608. In Gurgaon, PM 2.5 levels are at 560.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.