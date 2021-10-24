Delhi-NCR receives light rainfall on Karwa Chauth, AQI 'moderate'

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region (NCR) received light to moderate rainfall coupled with strong winds on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that the national capital will receive light rainfall on Sunday.

In its weather update issued at 2:15 pm, the IMD had said, "light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of West, Northwest, Southwest, South, Southeast Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gangoh, Yamunanagar during next 2 hours.''

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The humidity was recorded at 82 per cent.

The weather office had also said that light rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. "24/10/2021: 07:20 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Rohtak (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Hastinapur (UP)," the IMD had tweeted.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Rajaund, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Deoband, Bahajoi, Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Earlier this week, the IMD said that fairly widespread to isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 20th-24th and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during 22nd-24th October.

Meanwhile, the air quality index was recorded in the "moderate" category at 144, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Live TV