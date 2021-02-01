Delhi-NCR traffic update: Heavy congestion near Akshardham, traffic on important routes diverted

NEW DELHI: There is heavy traffic congestion near Akshardham and the vehicular traffic on several important routes has been diverted in view of the farmers’ ongoing agitation against Centre’s farm laws on Monday.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic congestion continues near Akshardham. "Traffic will remain affected on Road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of the border," Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory.

“Vehicular traffic has been diverted at Akshardham for Noida, in the light of farmers' agitation at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border,’’ the Delhi traffic police advisory said. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to provide information to commuters in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Both carriageways at the point of Delhi Toll towards Delhi and UP have been opened for traffic movement, and NH 9 and NH 24 are open from the upper side the UP Gate towards Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on its official Twitter handle.

The following diversion points will be opened at 10:05 AM -

Sir Diversion Point

1. Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham , NH-9

2. Max Hospital cut NH-24 towards Hassan Pur depot

3. Ghazipur Round about towards Anand Vihar

4. Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 1, 2021

Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham, NH 9

Max Hospital cut NH 24 towards Hassan Pur depot

Gazipur roundabout towards Anand Vihar

Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase

Kondli pul towards Gazipur roundabout.

The Delhi Police has issued guidelines to be followed in wake of the COVID-19 situation, urging people to put on masks, maintain physical distance and keep hand hygiene.

Meanwhile, the entry/exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border have been closed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been agitating on different borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Centre's three farm laws. The following violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, the Centre has deployed additional companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Ghaziabad till February 4 in order to maintain law and order.

Live TV