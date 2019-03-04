हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense fog, 10 flights diverted

At Delhi, the minimum runway visibility required for take-off is 125 metres.

Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense fog, 10 flights diverted

New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas on Monday woke up to dense fog with at least six flights being diverted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport due to low visibility.

"These ten flights have been diverted from Delhi airport between 7.45 am and 9.10 am," an airport official said.

"The visibility today has been low. Nine domestic flights and one international flight has been diverted from Delhi airport due to low visibility," the official added.

At Delhi, the minimum runway visibility required for take-off is 125 metres.

(With inputs from PTI)

Delhi WeatherDelhi fogIndira Gandhi International AirportDelhi Airport
