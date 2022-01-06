Delhi nursery admission application deadline extended due to COVID-19 surge

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the application deadline for nursery admissions in private schools by two weeks in view of the prevailing Covid situation.

This was announced by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Twitter. "Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in the nursery and entry-level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for a further two weeks," Sisodia tweeted.

The last date to apply for admissions to entry-level classes in Delhi private schools was January 7.

According to a DoE notification, the details of the students who have applied for the school for admission under open seats will be uploaded on January 21, 2022. Their marks will be uploaded on January 28, 2022.

The first list of selected students will be uploaded on February 4, 2022, and the second list will be displayed on February 21, 2022, and any subsequent list by March 15. The admission process will close on March 31, 2022. Schools will charge only Rs 25 for the application form. The DoE has also made it optional for parents to purchase the prospectus.

