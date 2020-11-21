Delhi people fined Rs 500 for not using mask over delay in issuance of notification

New Delhi: Confusion echoed in Delhi on Friday after the government's decision to levy a fine of Rs 2000 on citizens for not wearing masks in public places.

City officials cited an absence of a proper notification on Friday and continued to impose Rs 500 fine on people for not using face masks in public places.

Though the government has maintained that the notification had been shared with the authorities concerned on Friday, November 20.

On Friday evening, the Delhi government's health department issued the notification for imposition of Rs 2,000 fine for not using face mask in public places, spitting and consumption of tobacco in public places, violation of COVID-19 quarantine rules and not maintaining social distancing.

The notification was issued by the health department following Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's approval.

The announcement was made by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday as the national capital has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to officials, though the decision to hike the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 has been announced, but it could not be legally enforced as there was no proper notification from the government.

"We have not received any written notification in this regard yet and so we have continued to issue challan of Rs 500 for those found not wearing masks," said a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Data shared by the Delhi Police showed that a total of 2,507 challans were issued for various violations under COVID-19 guidelines, till 4 pm on Friday.

On Friday, over 2,000 challans were issued to people not wearing masks, police officials said.

The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.