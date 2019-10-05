Delhi Police arrest man for sending threat, derogatory mails to Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested an accused of sending threatening and derogatory emails to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The accused hails from Ajmer in Rajasthan and is said to be mentally ill. As per police, he has threatened several people in the past. The police told ANI that the accused managed to get the email address of Kejriwal and sent him the threat mail, that he had mailed to several others earlier. The police said they have seized the laptop of the accused and are planning to give him medical counseling.

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police arrested the man after a complaint was registered by CM Kejriwal.

In September, Kejriwal had received two threatening and derogatory emails. The incident came to fore after Ajay Chagti, posted with the chief secretary, filed a complaint with the top cop Amulya Patnaik. "Chagti had given copies of two identical emails received on Kejriwal's official email id. The sender had used derogatory language and threatened the CM of dire consequences," a leading daily had quoted a senior police officer as saying.