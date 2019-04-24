Delhi police arrests Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva for allegedly killing him

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva for allegedly murdering him. Tiwari, the son of late Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari was brought dead at Max Hospital in Saket on April 16.

The couple reportedly did not share a happy marriage and frequently fought.

The autopsy report, conducted by a medical board consisting of five senior AIIMS doctors, had declared that Rohit Shekhar died of "asphyxia" due to strangulation. He was likely smothered with a pillow, it added.

The Crime Branch, which had been investigating the case, questioned his wife and two house helps in connection with the case. Apoorva was questioned throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Investigators also analysed the CCTV camera footage around Rohit Shekhar's home. "Rohit had gone to Uttarakhand to vote on April 12 and returned on the night of April 15. He could be seen on CCTV taking support of the wall while walking in an inebriated state. No one has come and gone out of the home at the time Rohit was smothered," police told PTI.

Four days after his death, Rohit Shekhar's mother Ujjwala Tiwari told news agency ANI that there was tension between the couple since “the first day of marriage. It was a love marriage.”

“Apoorva's family wanted to take control of the properties of my both sons – Siddharth and Rohit – because this house is nearer to the Supreme Court where Apoorva was practising law," she later told PTI.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at 93 last year.

Tiwari had joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly polls and had recently hinted on joining the Congress.