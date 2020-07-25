Delhi Police arrests uncle for raping minor niece

In a shocking incident, a man raped his 15-year-old niece in Kotla Mubarakpur area of ​​the national capital. The police has registered a case under the POCSO Act after the statement of the minor and arrested the uncle.

According to the police, the minor works as a cleaner in houses of the people and lives near the Pilanji village with her family. She had come to stay at her maternal uncle's house in Pilanji due to her deteriorating health on July 23 evening. Her uncle committed the heinous crime late at night and even threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

However, late at night, her health deteriorated further and she was taken to the hospital. It was there that her family came to know about the incident. The police was informed after which the Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station registered a case.