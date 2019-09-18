close

Anil Baijal

Delhi Police launches app 'Tatpar' for citizens

Tatpar is another step from Delhi Police to provide its services to the citizens of Delhi in a convenient online mode on 24x7 basis.

New Delhi: In order to provide safety and a convenient online mode on 24x7 basis to its citizen, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday launched newly-integrated one-touch mobile app 'Tatpar'. Among those present at the event were Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney and several other senior police officers.

The app has included all the important websites, mobile applications and helpline numbers of Delhi Police besides, 50 others services. 

With the help of this app, people can also share information to police about a suspicious vehicle or person or of a crime. The police has claimed that there are more than 50 citizen centric services in it with just a single click. The app can be downloaded on mobile phones from Play Store.

People can also find out about their nearest police stations and prepaid taxi booth with this app. 

Besides online eFIR registration, traffic services, facilities for senior citizens, missing person services, etc., Tatpar app includes an SOS button for urgent police assistance.

The SOS button in the app will help the person connect with the emergency number of their choice or get connected to the police control room with a single touch. 

The app has been designed specially for Delhi citizens. 

