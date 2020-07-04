Delhi records 2,505 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate crosses 70 per cent for the first time

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded 2,505 new COVID-19 cases but, in a good sign, the recovery rate crossed the 70 per cent mark for the first time. According to the Delhi Health Department, a total of 55 deaths were reported on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital stands at 97,200.

"2,505 COVID-19 cases, 2,632 recovered, and 55 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 97,200, including 68,256 recovered/discharged/migrated," said Delhi Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 25,940 cases are still active while 3,004 people have died due to the disease.

"9,925 RT-PCR and 13,748 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in Delhi today, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 6,20,378. 3,2650 tests are being conducted on per million population," the Health Department added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodiya today congratulated the coronavirus warriors working in Delhi for achieving a recovery rate of more than 70 per cent.

"The hard work of 2 crore people of Delhi is paying off. Congratulations to all corona warriors on Delhi`s recovery rate above 70 per cent. Now all of us have to work harder to defeat corona," said Kejriwal tweeted.

दिल्ली के 2 करोड़ लोगों की मेहनत रंग ला रही है। दिल्ली का रिकवरी रेट 70% से ऊपर जाने पर सभी कोरोना वॉरियर्स को बधाई। कोरोना को हराने के लिए अभी हम सबको और मेहनत करनी है https://t.co/iCGKVDKHJC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2020

A huge spike of 22,771 new coronavirus patients was recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's tally to 6,48,315 cases. As per the Health Ministry data on Saturday, India's coronavirus tally stood at 6,48,315, which included 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 cured/migrated cases.

A total of 18,655 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this in the morning. The recovery rate has improved to 60.80 percent. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with over 1,92,990 infections. The death count due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 after 198 new deaths reported on Friday, a health department statement said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Saturday said that the total number of samples tested up to July 3 is 95,40,132 of which 2,42,383 samples were tested yesterday.