Delhi records 500 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, COVID-19 tally reaches 10,554

New Delhi: Two days after the restrictions were eased in the national capital, the number of infections du to the novel coronavirus witnessed a record jump of 500 cases reported in a day, taking the total tally to 10,554.

The total number of fatalities due to the coronavirus has reached 166, the Delhi Health Department said on Tuesday. Out of the 10,554 cases, 5648 were active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health Department, six deaths were added in the tally taking the total COVID-19 toll in the national capital to 166, however, none of these were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to the fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case sheets received from the various hospitals.

The Health Department said a total of 265 patients have recovered in the city in the last 24 hours.

"Total 500 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 10,554 on Tuesday. At least 4,750 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 5,638 cases are active," the Health Department said.

According to the Delhi Health Bulletin, among the 166 who died, 141 had other serious diseases. Also, only 34 people out of the total deaths were those below the age of 50 years.

In view of rising number of coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged people to stay disciplined while going out.

Taking it to Twitter in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Some economic activities are starting from today. It is our great responsibility to follow complete discipline and keep coronavirus under control by using masks, hand sanitisers and following social distancing. I pray to God that may you and your family remain healthy. If we live with discipline, God will protect us."

आज से कुछ आर्थिक गतिविधियाँ शुरू हो रही हैं। हमारी बहुत बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है कि पूरे अनुशासन से रहें और करोना को कंट्रोल में रखें। मास्क, सोशल डिस्टन्सिंग और हैंड सैनिटायज़र आप और आपका परिवार स्वस्थ रहें- ऐसी प्रभु से प्रार्थना है।हम अनुशासन से रहेंगे, तो प्रभु हमारी रक्षा करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 19, 2020

India entered lockdown 4.0 on May 18 with more relaxation powers in the hands of the states across the country.

The Delhi government, which also on Monday extended the lockdown till May 31, allowed all the industries to function with staggered working hours.

The Delhi Chief Minister also allowed the opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis, buses with 20 passengers and cabs with two people, but Metro services, educational institutes, cinema halls, spas and salons will remain suspended.

Kejriwal has said the Delhi government has to slowly move towards opening the economy amid the pandemic.