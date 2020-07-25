Delhi reports 1,142 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate goes up to 87.29 per cent

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday (July 25, 2020) reported 1,142 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,29,531.

A Delhi Government bulletin said there are 12,657 active cases pf COVID-19 in the national capital. With 2,137 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the cumulative figure has gone up to 1,13,068.

During the past 24 hours, 29 more deaths due to the COVID-19 virus was reported in Delhi on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,806. Importantly, Delhi`s COVID-19 recovery rate has now gone up to 87.29 per cent which is an improvement over Friday`s recovery rate of 86.40.

The health bulletin said 5,690 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,819 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Saturday. A total of 9,29,244 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 48,907.

India`s total coronavirus cases have risen to 13,36,861 with 48,916 new cases were reported on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, there have been a total of 13,36,861 coronavirus infections across India to date, of which, 4,56,071 are active cases, while 31,358 people have succumbed to the virus.

32,223 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recovered cases has now reached 8,49,431. The overall recovery rate has bettered to 63.54% and the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases have further increased to 3,93,360, the Health Ministry said.

A record number of more than 4,20,000 COVID-19 tests were also conducted in a single day across India on Friday (July 24, 2020).