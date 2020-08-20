हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases; COVID-19 tally reaches 1,57,354; death toll mounts to 4,257

The national capital recorded 1,215 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1.57 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,257, the health department said.

Delhi reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases; COVID-19 tally reaches 1,57,354; death toll mounts to 4,257

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 1,215 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1.57 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,257, the health department said.

Twenty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

This is the highest number of deaths since August 7, when the city recorded 23 fatalities, according to the data.

The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 4,257, it said.

The number of deaths recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday was 12 and 9 respectively.

The city has so far recorded a total of 1,57,354 cases, of which 1,41,826 have recovered or been discharged. The recovery rate stands at 90.13 per cent, it said.

There are 11,271 active cases, of which 5,707 are under home isolation.

As many as 6,010 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 10,994 rapid-antigen tests were conducted. A total of 13,75,193 tests have been conducted till date. The test per million population stands at 72,378, it said.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stood at 7.14 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by less than one per cent every day.

Tags:
DelhiCoronavirusCOVID-19Delhi health department
Next
Story

Delhi Police constable shoots man dead in Rithala, arrested
  • 28,36,925Confirmed
  • 53,866Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M20S

VIDEO: Sushant's father formed a team