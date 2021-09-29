Delhi restaurant that refused entry to saree-clad woman closes down, here's why

New Delhi: The South Delhi restaurant which had made news last week after it allegedly denied entry to a woman dressed in a saree was issued a closure notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. As per SDMC officials, a closure notice was issued to the Aquila Restaurant located at Ansal Plaza in Andrews Ganj for operating without a valid licence.

The closure notice states that during a check on September 21, the public health inspector found that the facility is running without a health trade licence and under unhygienic conditions. Also, encroachment of public land by the eatery was flagged.

"The public health inspector again inspected the site and found that the trade is running under the same condition. You are directed to close the trade within 48 hours of the receipt of this notice failing which suitable action including sealing will be taken without assigning further notice," the SDMC notice read.

The owner informed that operations to the restaurant has been shut following the civic body's order.

Last week, a woman had posted a small clip on social media in which she was allegedly denied entry into the south Delhi restaurant because she was wearing a saree. The woman had also posted the video of her argument with the restaurant staff, alongside a couple of pictures of herself in the saree.

She uploaded the video on Facebook with the caption, "Listen to this video carefully as there is a restaurant in Delhi where Saree is not considered a smart outfit"."After that many excuses were given against the saree but I was not allowed to sit in the restaurant because Indian paridhan saree is not a smart outfit in our India, Bharat, Hindustan."

Watch video here: