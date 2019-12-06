हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohini double murder

Delhi: Retired private teacher stabs wife, daughter-in-law over suspicion of illicit affair

The accused, a retired teacher, has been apprehended from the crime scene and is being interrogated for the motive behind the killings.

Delhi: Retired private teacher stabs wife, daughter-in-law over suspicion of illicit affair
ANI photo

New Delhi: In a sensational incident of double-murder, a man killed his wife and daughter-in-law on the suspicion of having an illicit relationship. The accused has been identified as Satish Chaudhary and is a retired teacher. According to the police, he is a resident of Shiv Apartments in Rohini Sector-4. 

The police recovered the bodies lying in a pool of blood from the Shiv Apartment where the incident took place. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched into the matter. 

The accused has been apprehended from the crime scene and is being interrogated for the motive behind the killings.

The police said that Satish suspected his wife Snehlata Chaudhary (62) and daughter-in-law Pragya Chaudhary (35) of having illicit affairs outside the marriage. On Friday evening, the police received a call from Satish's younger son Saurabh Chaudhary (30) about the murder. The police said that the accused stabbed both the women several times with a knife until they died. 

People of the Society's RWA said that Satish was short-tempered and hence, nobody used to speak to him much. 

