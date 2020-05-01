Delhi riots: Former HC judge SN Gaur appointed claim commissioner to look into public property damage, recovery

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
After Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government has also appointed a riots claim commissioner to evaluate damage to public property during the north-east Delhi riots and the recovery process.

NEW DELHI: After Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government has also appointed a riots claim commissioner to evaluate damage to public property during the north-east Delhi riots and the recovery process.

According to reports, former Delhi High Court judge N Gaur has been appointed the Claim Commissioner. The high court appointed Gaur after Delhi government wrote a letter to the court registrar general seeking the appointment of a claim’s commissioner.

N Gaur along with his team will identify and evaluate the cost of damages done to public and private property during the riots in north-east Delhi from people identified by the police as “rioters”.

He will then initiate legal proceedings to recover the cost from those identified a rioters by Delhi Police.

On March 9, the Delhi government had written to the high court to appoint the claims commissioner after the Delhi Police had decided to recover the cost of damages to public and private property during the riots in north-east Delhi from people identified by the police as “rioters”.

The initiative is similar to one in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where, in December 2019, the state government had sent notices to at least 400 people identified as “rioters” to recover damages to properties during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state. 

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly introduced a new law through an ordinance to back the action.

