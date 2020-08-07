Delhi rolls out electric vehicle policy to boost economy, create jobs; targets 5 lakh EV registrations in 5 years

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (August 7, 2020) launched a new electric vehicle policy that aims to boost the economy, creating jobs and reduce air pollution in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, CM Kejriwal said, "We have notified the Electric Vehicle Policy today. With this policy, we aim to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital.''

''After launching this policy, we expect registration of 5 lakh new electric vehicles in the next 5 years,'' the CM added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Delhi government will give 'scrapping incentive' under electric vehicle policy. CM Kejriwal also declared incentive up to Rs 30,000 for 2-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws, up to Rs 1.5 lakh for cars under electric vehicle policy.

''Delhi Government will provide financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy. Financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be given on the purchase of 2-wheelers, Rs 1.5 lakh on cars and Rs 30,000 on auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws,'' CM Kejriwal told reporters.

The AAP chief informed that the Delhi government will set up dedicated 'EV Cell' to implement 'electric vehicle policy'. The Chief Minister further stated that his government will soon set up the 'State Electric Vehicle Board' to implement this policy.

While claiming that Delhi's new Electric Vehicle Policy will be country's progressive policy, CM Kejriwal said, "Under the policy, 200 charging stations will be set up in one year for the ease of e-vehicle users.''

Among other steps, CM Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will waive registration fee, road tax under electric vehicle policy.

''We will give low-interest loan for electric commercial vehicles,'' the Delhi CM said during the press conference.

Here are the major highlights of Delhi's new Electric Vehicle Policy

-Upto 30,000 subsidy on E-Rickshaw

-Waiver on Registration Fee & Road Tax for E-Vehicles

- 200 public charging stations

-Scrapping incentive

-Low-interest loan on the purchase of E-Vehicles

-E-buses

-Within 1 year, Delhi Govt aims to induct 35,000 E-vehicles

-Aims to constitute 25% E-vehicles by 2024

-Upto 30,000 subsidy on two-wheelers

-Upto 1.5 lakh subsidy on Cars

-Upto 30,000 subsidy on Auto-rickshaw

-Upto 30,000 subsidy on freight vehicles