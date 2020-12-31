Delhi’s first model centre for COVID-19 vaccination drive becomes operational, check photos and videos

NEW DELHI: As the country gears for the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination on January 2, the national capital’s first Covid-19 vaccination centre has been made operational for the purpose.

In compliance with the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, Delhi’s first and model Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set up at a maternity home in Srinivaspuri area of South Delhi. The first model COVID-19 vaccination centre has been set up by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Delhi government intends to set up at least 1,000 such vaccination sites across the city.

“The Delhi Government is preparing 1000 centres for the vaccine. We are completely ready with all the preparations. From storage to roll out. We are only waiting for the vaccine to be made available,” said Health Minister Satyender Jain on the Delhi government's preparedness for the roll-out of the vaccine.

The first pictures and videos of Delhi’s model COVID-19 vaccination centre are out. Take a look.

The frontline health workers will administer the anti-COVID jab to first priority category persons between 9 am and 5 pm after the mass vaccination drive begins.

The beneficiaries, as per the list prepared by the government, will be called at the vaccination site at different times to avoid congestion. The centres aim to administer the vaccine to around 100 beneficiaries in a day.

Carrying a valid ID card will be mandatory for vaccination.

The vaccination centre has been divided into three rooms: -Waiting Room, Vaccination Room, Observation Room.

It may be noted the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges, the Centre said on Thursday.

The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites.

"The objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation. This is also expected to give confidence to programme managers at various levels," the ministry said.

The central government has also asked all states and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness at session sites for COVID-19 vaccination with principal secretaries (Health) and other health administrators of all states and UTs through video-conferencing.