Guru Purab

Delhi : Sikh devotees flock to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Guru Purab

Guru Nanak Dev was the first Sikh Guru and the festival "Guru Purab" is celebrated by Sikhs all across the globe with fervour and joy. 

IANS photo

New Delhi: Hundreds of devotees flocked to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib here early on Tuesday on the occasion of Guru Purab to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Guru Nanak Dev was the first Sikh Guru and the festival "Guru Purab" is celebrated by Sikhs all across the globe with fervour and joy. Guru Nanak Dev is considered as a preacher of peace and harmony.

Also, devotees gathered at Ber Sahib Gurudwara, in Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab on the eve of Guru Purab.

The Gurudwaras have been decorated with lights on the occasion.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. Hence, it is also known as Kartik Poornima. This year, Gurpurab will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12. 

