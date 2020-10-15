हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi traffic policeman dragged on car bonnet for a few metres, driver arrested - WATCH

In a shocking incident, a traffic policeman in Delhi was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a few meters after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.

Delhi traffic policeman dragged on car bonnet for a few metres, driver arrested - WATCH

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a traffic policeman in Delhi was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a few meters after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.

The incident took place on Monday. The shocking incident was caught on camera and it is being shared on social media widely.

The video of the incident showed the police personnel clinging onto the bonnet of the Hyundai i20 car in peak traffic in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan locality in southwest Delhi.

Watch the video here 

The driver of the Hyundai i20 car stopped only after dragging the traffic cop, clung on the car bonnet for a few meters in broad daylight.

The driver of the car was identified as Shubham. He was arrested later by the Delhi Police.

An FIR has also been registered against the driver of the car at Delhi Cantt police station, South West Delhi, the police said.

DelhiDelhi traffic policemanDhaula Kuantraffic violation
