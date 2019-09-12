Delhi: Truck owner fined Rs 2,00,500 for violating traffic rules

NEW DELHI: A truck owner in Delhi was slapped a hefty fine of Rs 2 lakh and five hundred for violating the traffic rules on Thursday. The fine on the truck owner was slapped by Delhi Traffic Police and has to be paid at Rohini Court, which can also reduce the penalty if all the valid documents are produced before it.

The truck driver has been identified as Ram Krishan.

The truck was intercepted by Delhi Traffic Police personnel at Mubaraka Chowk near Rohini.

During the inspection, the traffic police officials found that he was not carrying his driving license and other documents related to the ownership of the truck.

Here is the breakup of the fine imposed on him by the Transport Department of Delhi

Overloading – Rs. 20,000+ Rs. 36,000 (Rs. 2,000 for each extra tonne. The truck had 18 extra tonnes)

Without driving license – Rs. 5,000

Without registration certificate – Rs. 10,000

Without fitness – Rs. 10,000

Permit violation – Rs. 10,000

Without insurance – Rs. 4,000

Pollution under control certificate – Rs. 10,000

Uncovered construction material – Rs. 20,000

Not wearing the seat belt – Rs. 1,000

Importantly, the challan amount to be paid by driver and an almost equal amount to be paid by vehicle owner amounts to a total fine of Rs. 2,00,500.

It may be recalled that the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented on September 1 and as per the new rules, the fines for violating traffic rules have been raised multiple times.

The challan issued by traffic police is of Rohini Court and the truck owner can get the fine reduced by showing relevant documents to the court. It is to be noted that traffic police and Transport Department are issuing court challans only because neither the Delhi government nor Delhi Traffic Police have issued any notification related to amended Motor Vehicle Act.