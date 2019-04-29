close

Congress

Delhi: Unidentified armed men open fire outside Congress leader Firoz Gazi's residence

The footage has been caught in the CCTV camera and it shows two men with covered faces roaming outside Gazi's residence.

Delhi: Unidentified armed men open fire outside Congress leader Firoz Gazi&#039;s residence
ANI photo

New Delhi: Unidentified armed men opened fire outside the residence of Congress leader Firoz Gazi in Mehrauli area on late Sunday night, police said.

"The Station House Officer is very supportive. He has said that he will solve the matter in a day or two," said Gazi while speaking to ANI.

The footage has been caught in the CCTV camera and it shows two men with covered faces roaming outside Gazi's residence.

No injuries have been reported so far.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

