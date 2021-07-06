हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi liquor policy

Delhi unveils new excise policy: Bars to operate till 3 am, walk-in experience for customers and labels with high-end security features

The Excise Policy 2021-22 that was made public on Monday noted that Delhi is ranked the 28th most visited city in the world and the first in India by foreign visitors. The new Excise Policy 2021-22 states that excise is an important source of revenue for the state.

Delhi unveils new excise policy: Bars to operate till 3 am, walk-in experience for customers and labels with high-end security features

New Delhi: Delhi government has unveiled its new Excise Policy 2021-22 which seeks to provide a walk-in experience for customers at alcohol shops, promote microbreweries and allow bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants to operate till 3 AM among other reforms that aim at boosting the city's revenue and also crackdown on the liquor mafia.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 that was made public on Monday noted that Delhi is ranked the 28th most visited city in the world and the first in India by foreign visitors. The new Excise Policy 2021-22 states that excise is an important source of revenue for the state.

The policy document, however, does not highlight home delivery of liquor which is part of Excise Rules and legal drinking age that was proposed to be reduced from 25 years to 21 years in parity with neighbouring cities.

Under the new system, the government will be out of retail liquor trade, paving the way for closure of state-run shops and promoting private players in the national capital.

Walk-in experience

 

According to the 2021-22 excise policy, every liquor outlet in the city will provide a walk-in experience to its customers who will have multiple choices of brands, and the entire selection and sale process will be completed within the vend premise.

No crowing outside liquor vends

 

Such retail vends that will be air-conditioned will have glass doors. Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or in the pavement and buy through the counter, it stated.

Supply of draught beer to bars

 

Under the new excise system, Delhiites will also be able to fill their bottles or 'growlers' with freshly brewed beer from any microbrewery in the city. The policy allows microbreweries to supply draught beer to bars.

"Draught beer shall be allowed to be taken away in bottles or 'growlers'. Microbrewery shall also be allowed to supply to other bars and restaurants that have license to serve liquor," the policy document stated.

Bars to operate till 3 AM

 

As part of the new reforms, the bars in hotels, restaurants and clubs have been allowed to operate till 3 am except those licensees which have been given license to operate round-the-clock service of liquor. The new policy states that such establishments can serve liquor in open spaces such terraces and balconies.

The number of retail liquor vends will be 849 in the city, including five super-premium retail vends that will have a minimum carpet area of 2,500 Sq.Ft

Super Premium Vends

 

"Super Premium Vends, which will set up a tasting room within the premise, can sell products only above Rs 200 MRP for beer and above Rs. 1,000 Retail price for all other spirits, including but not limited to Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy etc.

"Super Premium Vends will need to stock at least 50 imported (B10) liquor brands including wines (BECRS) etc. Brands in the store," the policy document stated.

Special Excise Adhesive Labels

 

Special Excise Adhesive Labels, special inspection teams, a state-of-the-art lab are some of the steps planned by the Delhi government to check tax evasion, the conduct of retail vends and spurious liquor.

According to the policy, the excise department has introduced Excise Adhesive Labels (EALs) with high-end security features manufactured by Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) to avoid tax evasion and plugging leakages in the supply chain and has also signed an agreement with SPMCIL.

New licenses

 

The Delhi government has introduced a new license L-38 for banquet halls, party places, farmhouses, motels, wedding/party/event venues with permission to serve Indian and Foreign liquor in all the parties hosted at their premises on payment of a one-time annual fee.

Until now, such establishments were required to avail temporary license in form of P-10, P-10A, P-11 & P-13 for parties and functions organised. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi liquor policyDelhi excise policyLiquoralcohalDelhi liquor saleDelhi barsDelhi
Next
Story

Amid talks of Union Cabinet expansion, PM Narendra Modi's crucial meeting with ministers today cancelled

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Uttar Pradesh: 5 criminals surrender fearing encounter, impact of Yogi Adityanath's 'model'