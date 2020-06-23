Delhi violence case: High Court grants bail to Jamia Coordination Committee media incharge Safoora Zargar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) media incharge Safoora Zargar, who was arrested under anti-terror law UAPA in a case related to violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Zargar was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the High Court on behalf of Delhi Police, did not oppose the court's decision on humanitarian grounds. He said that she is pregnant and bail was not opposed on the grounds of humanity.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, released Zargar, who is 23-week pregnant, on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and surety of the like amount.

It also said that in case Zargar needs to travel, she has to seek permission from the trial court and will remain in touch with the investigating officer of the case over mobile phone once in 15 days.

Zargar, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 12, had challenged in the high court the June 4 order of the trial court denying her bail in the case.

Sources said that Safoora is accused of leading a mob to Jaffarabad metro station and she provoked a group of women to stage an anti-CAA sit-in near Jaffarabad metro station. Delhi Police sources said that Safoora was very active in the protest which took place near Jaffarabad metro station. Safoora is an M Phil student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

It may be recalled that communal violence had erupted between protestors and CAA supporters after the sit-in at Jaffarabad and the riots resulted in the death of at least 53 people including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal.