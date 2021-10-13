Delhi will progress rapidly once Arvind Kejriwal model of governance is implemented in MCD: Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak talked about how the BJP is exploiting the underprivileged of this country. He said that the BJP ruled MCD is exploiting Safai Karamcharis for the last 15 years and crushing the poor for personal gains.

Pathak said that BJP has been talking about regularizing 200 employees appointed till 2003, while thousands of sanitation workers are already in the same queue, adding that the BJP has no respect for the people of this country; has not implemented all the promises made to the sanitation workers to date. The AAP MCD in-charge further reinforced that Delhi's development will progress rapidly once the Arvind Kejriwal Model of governance is implemented in MCD like the Delhi government.

He said, “BJP is talking about regularizing 200 employees appointed by the year 2003, while thousands of sanitation workers are already waiting to be regularized. Neither the promises made by the BJP to the sanitation workers of the corporation to date nor the schemes mentioned by them have been implemented. The dependents of the sanitation workers who died are waiting to get permanent jobs. But their wait as well is not over yet.”

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been exploiting the sanitation workers for the last 15 years. They do not give them a salary, deprive them of their entitlement schemes, make false promises. They even fire their employees saying 'we don't need you anymore. So BJP in its rule is killing employees like this, playing with their sentiments.”

He continued, “Now the BJP is saying that they will regularize 200 employees appointed till the year 2003. Whereas several thousand Safai Karamcharis working on daily wages are waiting for the last 20 years to become regular. So why is the BJP talking of regularizing only 200 employees when thousands of workers are already in the queue? What about the rest of the thousands of employees? I think this is a new ploy of the BJP to mislead the Safai Karamcharis. Because BJP only knows to cheat and mislead people. BJP leaders have repeatedly announced the welfare of sanitation workers in their 2017 election manifesto, in budget speeches and in press conferences. But none of them has been implemented."

"Many schemes have been announced to implement cashless health scheme for Safai Karamcharis, to provide them uniform and modern cleaning equipment, to set up rest-rooms for them in each ward, free health insurance etc. But not a single announcement has been implemented so far. Retirement dividend of Safai Karamcharis, implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendation, DA bonus and various arrears have not been paid for many years," Pathak said.

In the last 15 years, he said, several thousand Safai Karamcharis have retired but not a single Safai Karamcharis has been appointed in their place. Due to which the additional burden of cleaning has fallen on the shoulders of the remaining employees.

The AAP leader continued, “The dependents of the sanitation workers who died are waiting to get permanent jobs, but their wait is not over yet. BJP leaders are misleading the sanitation workers by giving false assurances when the municipal elections are nearing 2022. Even before this many times, their strikes have been called off by giving false assurances. BJP leaders cite the poor financial condition of the corporation for not fulfilling the demands of the Safai Karamcharis, whereas they have money to waive the tax of crores of rupees to the advertising mafia and parking mafia.”

Durgesh Pathak concluded, "False promises are made to the workers. The Aam Aadmi Party opposes this and strongly condemns it. When the Aam Aadmi Party protested, then only they paid salaries. So I want to ask BJP - how much more will they exploit their employees? We know they don't fear the public but they should at least fear God! In the upcoming elections, people are going to throw you out, at least in the time that is left for 6-7 months, do some good work because now the public wants to give a chance to the 'AAP' government. People have understood that if Arvind Kejriwal's government is there in MCD along with Delhi, then Delhi will develop at double the speed.”

Live TV