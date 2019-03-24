Delhi woman found dead inside bathroom of residence

New Delhi: The body of a 45-year-old woman was found inside the bathroom of her house in east Delhi's Mandawali on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Poonam, they said.

Mandawali police station was informed at about 2.52 pm that a woman is locked inside the house since the last two days. The caller, who identified himself as the woman's brother, said his sister lived alone in the house and was not attending phone calls, police said.

After reaching the spot, police found the house was locked from inside. The woman's brother entered the flat from a window and found her dead in the bathroom, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

No external injury mark was visible on the body. No foul play is suspected. The crime team was also called to examine the spot, he said, adding further probe is on.

Poonam's husband had passed away five years ago. She was living alone since then and did not have any child, the officer said.

She was under depression since the death of her husband and often her blood pressure remained low. However, the exact cause of her death will be ascertained only after post-mortem, he said.

Poonam has three brothers and a sister, police said.