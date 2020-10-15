Delhi's air quality dips to ‘very poor’ category; CPCB to deploy inspection teams in Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital further dipped to the ''very poor'' category on Thursday morning with the Air Quality Index crossing 300-mark.

Air Quality Index was recorded at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in 'very poor' category, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in 'very poor' category, show Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. pic.twitter.com/yCVuw2xqxp — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Air quality has deteriorated in the national capital due to the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Delhi: Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from Signature Bridge in Waziradab. pic.twitter.com/KpaR2BnhrM — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, an increase in farm fires in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring regions of Pakistan is also responsible for a decline in the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The national capital’s air quality was in the very poor category on Tuesday, the first time this season, with calm winds and low temperatures allowing the accumulation of pollutants.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deploying 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR, starting today.

“We've asked State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on field for checking compliance to various directions given by us,” the CPCB said.

These teams will make extensive field visits from October 15, 2020, to February 28, 2021.

The teams will visit Delhi and NCR towns - Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

These teams will specifically focus on hotspot areas where the problem is aggravated.

On spot reporting of major air polluting sources such as major construction activities without proper control measures, dumping of garbage & construction waste alongside the roads and on open plots, unpaved roads, open burning of garbage/industrial waste, etc. will be done using SAMEER App.



A Central Control Room at CPCB Head Quarters has been made functional for keeping track of pollution levels on hour to hour basis and overall coordination with State agencies. In addition, district wise nodal officers have been appointed for better management and coordination with teams.

In a bid to curb air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had on Wednesday issued directions banning the use of diesel generators in the national capital from Thursday under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Air quality in the winter season is a major environmental concern in Delhi and NCR region.

Various efforts are being taken since the past five years for air quality management in the region. Although gradual year on year improvement in air quality has been observed, a lot needs to be done.