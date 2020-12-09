हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi air pollution AQI

Delhi's air quality index in 'very poor' category, PM 2.5 level at 367

With AQI of 367 and PM 2.5 level, Delhi's air quality is in a very poor category.

Delhi&#039;s air quality index in &#039;very poor&#039; category, PM 2.5 level at 367

New Delhi: The pollution levels in the national capital is making it difficult, on Wednesday the AQI levels in some areas touched the 'severe' category. 

Despite the negligible share of stubble burning in Delhi's air pollution, the air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor category on Wednesday (December 9) with the AQI hovering at 376, according to the latest estimates updated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). PM2.5 remains the lead pollutant instead of PM10 as a characteristic of wintertime.

Delhi recorded the temperature of 11.4 ° C at 5:30 am at Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi

The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index in 'very poor' category, PM 2.5 level 367 (overall)

PM2.5 level 402 in the category of Air Quality Index 'Seawear' on Mathura Road

PM 2.5 level of 430 in Noida's category of pollution in air quality index 'severe' category

Air quality index in Gurugram PM 2.5 in the very poor category, level 354

The dominating factors influencing Delhi Air quality are making a swift transformation from biomass to intense winter cooled stagnation conditions, lowering of BLH, fog formation, etc. Surface winds are likely to be picking up slightly and AQI is forecast to be in the Very Poor category for the next two days.

The AQI is likely to improve and stay in the middle-end of the very poor category on 11th December," said SAFAR prediction.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi air pollution AQIDelhi air quality index
Next
Story

Moderate fog envelops Delhi, visibility affected, minimum temp falls below 10 degree Celcius
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M3S

Will farmers be satisfied with the amendment?