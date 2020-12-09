Delhi's air quality index in 'very poor' category, PM 2.5 level at 367

New Delhi: The pollution levels in the national capital is making it difficult, on Wednesday the AQI levels in some areas touched the 'severe' category.

Despite the negligible share of stubble burning in Delhi's air pollution, the air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor category on Wednesday (December 9) with the AQI hovering at 376, according to the latest estimates updated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). PM2.5 remains the lead pollutant instead of PM10 as a characteristic of wintertime.

Delhi recorded the temperature of 11.4 ° C at 5:30 am at Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi

The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index in 'very poor' category, PM 2.5 level 367 (overall)

PM2.5 level 402 in the category of Air Quality Index 'Seawear' on Mathura Road

PM 2.5 level of 430 in Noida's category of pollution in air quality index 'severe' category

Air quality index in Gurugram PM 2.5 in the very poor category, level 354

The dominating factors influencing Delhi Air quality are making a swift transformation from biomass to intense winter cooled stagnation conditions, lowering of BLH, fog formation, etc. Surface winds are likely to be picking up slightly and AQI is forecast to be in the Very Poor category for the next two days.

The AQI is likely to improve and stay in the middle-end of the very poor category on 11th December," said SAFAR prediction.

