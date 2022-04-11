Delhi's Qutub Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh', says VHP spokesman

New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Vinod Bansal has claimed that Delhi’s famous monument Qutub Minar was actually ‘Vishnu Stambh’. Bansal said that the monument was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples.

"Qutab Minar was actually ‘Vishnu Stambh’. Qutub Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community," the VHP spokesman was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The VHP leader also demanded all the 27 temples which were demolished in the past, be established again.

"We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus are allowed to offer prayers there," he added.

