Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital booked for 'violating' COVID-19 testing guidelines

New Delhi: Shortly after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned private hospitals in Delhi for not attending the coronavirus-infected persons, a case was registered against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly violating ICMR guidelines on novel coronavirus testing.

The fire was registered against the private hospital following a complaint from the Delhi government.

The private hospital was issued a directive by the Delhi government on June 3 in this regard.

The complaint was filed by Amit Kumar Pamasi, Deputy Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, against the hospital Medical Superintendent. It said that the hospital was not using RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples, which is "mandatory".

The testing guidelines have been put in place by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The CDMO-cum-mission director (central) has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even as of June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under the Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulations 2020," the FIR stated.

Earlier in the day, CM Kejriwal issued a stern warning to private hospitals on the alleged denial of admission to coronavirus patients and said that the Delhi government would deploy health officials at such hospitals to ensure the availability of beds to each and every Covid-19 patient.

Kejriwal warned of strict action against hospitals that refuse to treat such patients.