Delighted to see Ravi Dahiya’s performance at Tokyo Olympics, he has made all of us proud: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with Tokyo Olympics 2020 Silver Medallist Ravi Dahiya and felicitated him after his victory at the event. The CM expressed his delight at the way the wrestler performed at the Olympics and congratulated him and his team for the same.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi government is doing its best to promote sports and support athletes in the region. Besides the CM and Deputy CM, various coaching staff members of the Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, where the wrestler was trained, were present for the felicitation of Ravi Dahiya.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I would like to congratulate Ravi on behalf of the Delhi Government and all the people of Delhi. I am sure that the entire nation takes pride in the feat he has achieved. He has taken the country’s name to great heights with his power-packed performance.”

The Chief Minister went on to honour Ravi Dahiya with a shawl and gifted him a traditional mace as a memento. The Chief Minister also took to Twitter to share some moments from the meeting.

"It was a pleasure receiving Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya today at my residence, congratulated him on his historic performance at Tokyo Olympics. Ravi, you have made India proud and inspired millions of youngsters," his tweet read

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia said, “We are all very proud of how Ravi has performed at the Olympics. His performance will act as an example and inspire the future athletes of the country to bring more medals for the country. The Delhi Government is doing its best to promote sports and support athletes of the region.”

The Delhi government is committed towards nurturing and promoting athletes who can bring laurels for the country like Shri Ravi Dahiya and is in that prospect, establishing the Delhi Sports University to identify and develop local talent and help athletes get adequate facilities of international standards.

Ravi Dahiya and Mahabali Satpal, the Director of Chhatrasal Stadium and the coach of the wrestler took the opportunity to share the athelete s' experiences from the Olympics on the occasion and discussed how future champions can be trained and supported in their pursuits.

