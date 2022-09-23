'Dhikkar Hai': BJP attacks Arvind Kejriwal as rain lashes parts of Delhi, causes waterlogging and traffic jams

New Delhi: BJP on Friday made a big attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi after heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi causing water logging in several areas and traffic snarls on major roads in the national capital. Leading the attack against the Kejriwal government, Delhi BJP spokesperson Khemchand Sharma accused the AAP government of doing nothing to prevent water-logging in several areas and improving the sewage and water drainage system in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Sharma released a video in which he alleged, “Delhi is bearing the brunt of heavy rainfall due to CM Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, widespread corruption and his political tourism to other states. Due to incessant rains, the streets of Delhi remain flooded and houses in irregular colonies and slums water-logged. Due to this, children have to face a lot of trouble in attending their school.”

It may be noted that several areas in Delhi witnessed traffic jams on Friday as continuous rainfall led to waterlogging at several key stretches.

Traffic jams in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert, asking commuters to plan their journey in view of the rainfall. "Waterlogging has been observed near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway, Libaspur underpass, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut, CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram, Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj, under Nizamuddin bridge, Singhu Border near petrol pump, MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway," it tweeted, advising the commuters to avoid these stretches.

Some commuters also took to microblogging and shared the traffic conditions on the ground. There were also reports of traffic jams in the Mahipalpur area and Preet Vihar in east Delhi.

Yellow alert for Delhi

The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days. The weather department has predicted more rains on Friday. The Delhi Traffic Police helpline had said they received 23 calls related to traffic jams, seven regarding to waterlogging and two related to the uprooting of trees from different parts of Delhi on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of South-Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra... Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD's RWFC tweeted at around 8 am.