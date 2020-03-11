DK Shivakumar appointed Karnataka Congress chief; Anil Chaudhary to head DPCC

NEW DELHI: Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) cleared the appointment of senior party leader DK Shivakumar as the Karnataka party chief and Anil Chaudhary as the Delhi Congress party chief.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in two separate releases said that Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointments.

Besides, Shivakumar, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, Sonia Gandhi also approved the appointment of Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi, Saleem Ahammed as the working presidents of Karnataka.

Sonia Gandhi also approved the appointment of M Narayanswamy as the Chief Whip of Karnataka Legislative Council and Ajay Singh as Chief Whip of the Karnataka Legislative Council while former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue as the leader of Congress Party and opposition in the House.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, besides Anil Chaudhary, Sonia Gandhi approved the appointments of Abhishek Dutt, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal, Ali Hassan and Shivani Chopra as the vice presidents of the Delhi Congress.

Subhash Chopra had resigned as the Delhi Congress chief in February, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Assembly polls.

The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row in the Delhi Assembly polls and reduced its vote share from 9.7 per cent in 2015 to 4.27 per cent this time.

(With Agency inputs)