Do not go for private hospitals: Kejriwal appeals as Delhi records uptick of COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: As the national capital witnessed a huge uptick of novel coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to opt for home isolation and to approach the hospitals only in serious cases as the rise in infections can overwhelm the hospitals.

"Do not go for private hospitals only, as they have limited beds, the Delhi government hospitals also have enough beds and are well equipped," Kejriwal said. He insisted that the hospital beds be left vacant for serious cases.

Kejriwal in a public briefing termed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi 'very serious' and requested citizens to not go to the hospital if there is mild or no symptoms.

Further, he said Delhi has one of the best home isolation systems in the country and asked the people to take advantage of the system wherein the healthcare workers will visit and guide for rules of home isolation.

The AAP leader said that Delhi can vaccinate all in 2-3 months by going door-to-door and pointed out that 65% of COVID patients are below the age of 45. Kejriwal said he has writte a letter requesting the Centre to lower the criterion age for vaccines.

"I have written to Central govt requesting to remove age bar on vaccination," he said.

He expressed hope that like the previous three COVID-19 waves, Delhi will be able to beat the fourth wave as well and will follow the prescribed COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reproted 10,774 new cases of COVID-19 while as many as 48 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.