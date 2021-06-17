Doorstep ration delivery scheme: CM Arvind Kejriwal sends file to Delhi Lt-Governor again

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sent the file related to his government’s ambitious “doorstep ration delivery” scheme to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his approval.

In his note to the Delhi L-G, CM Kejriwal stated that all objections by the Centre have been rectified and the High Court has also not put a stay on it. The AAP national convenor, while urging the Governor to clear the file, sought to know why the scheme is being stopped by the Centre.

Delhi CM Kejriwal sends file of doorstep delivery of ration scheme (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) to Lt Gov once again The CM tells him that all objections by the Centre have been rectified and High Court has not put a stay on it, then why is the scheme being stopped. pic.twitter.com/Vv6x8Nq8G6 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Kejriwal had last week written a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to implement the doorstep ration delivery scheme in the national capital.

"Till date, I have supported you in all the work of national interest, you should also support us for the same. The scheme should be implemented in the whole country during the COVID times. We are ready to do whatever amendments the Central government wants to make to this scheme. I request you with folded hands on behalf of 70 lakh poor people of Delhi, Sir, please do not stop this scheme," CM Kejriwal wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.

In his letter to the PM, Kejriwal said the scheme should be implemented across the country in view of COVID-19 otherwise ration shops will act as "super-spreaders".

Kejriwal had alleged that the doorstep ration delivery scheme announced by his government was unnecessarily stalled by the Centre. He alleged that the Centre was fighting with everyone, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra, Delhi and Jharkhand governments, farmers and the people of Lakshadweep.

"People are distressed that the central government is fighting everyone. If we fight like this, how will we tackle COVID-19," the chief minister said at an online briefing. "The Delhi government legally did not require the Centre's approval for the implementation of the scheme, but it sought permission five times to avoid any dispute," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government had also claimed the doorstep delivery of ration scheme was rejected by the Lt governor saying the Centre's approval was not sought and that litigation was pending in the high court regarding it.

The central government has said that the Delhi government's claim was "baseless" that its doorstep delivery scheme was rejected. Kejriwal said he was "deeply anguished" over the Centre's rejection of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme and wanted to directly ask the Prime Minister why it was stalled?

The AAP chief pointed out that the scheme will finish the powerful ration mafia in Delhi whom he had fought while working in Delhi's slums 17 years ago and faced attacks several times.

This ration mafia has strong connections which are evident now as they got the doorstep delivery scheme rejected, he said and added that the Delhi government had made all preparations and was going to launch it in a few days.

He said one reason given by the Centre for rejecting the scheme was that a case has been filed by some ration shop owners in the high court. But the court did not stay the scheme and even the central government did not raise any objection there, the chief minister said.

