DU Admissions 2020: First cut off list to be released on October 12, check full schedule

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) has released the schedule for the undergraduate and postgraduate admissions on the basis of merit as well as entrance examination.

DU's First Cut off List 2020 for admissions to merit-based UG programs would be released on October 12, 2020. Students will be able to check the cut-offs at du.ac.in as well as at the websites of respective colleges.

Going by the official notice, there will be five cut-off lists this year. In case any seat is left vacant after these lists, more cut-off lists will be announced.

A record 3,53,919 students had applied for 64,000 undergraduate seats across colleges in DU this year, which is about a lakh more than that of last year and the highest in the past three years. Also

Due to such a high number of applicants, the cut-offs are also expected to go higher this year. Further, St Stephen’s, which is affiliated to the DU but conducts its own admission process, has already set a tone for the rest of colleges as well.

Students would have about two days to complete the admission process and an additional 2 days to complete the payment of the fee. As per the official schedule, the admission process in the colleges would be open from 10:00 am in the morning and would close at 5:00 pm in the evening. The students who have filled the form would be required to complete the process as detailed by the university.

List of Documents for Reporting at DU Admissions 2020:

Pass Certificate for Class 10 issued by the Board

Class 10 Mark-Sheet

Class 12 Mark-Sheet

Original or Provisional Pass Certificate for Class 12 Board Exams

SC/ST/OBC Certificate (for candidates who seek admission through reserved seats)

EWS Certificate, if applicable

Latest Transfer Certificate

Two passport-size photographs (self-attested)

Sports Certificate for the last three years (if applicable)

Admission to all DU undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 session will be on the basis of cut-offs barring a few.