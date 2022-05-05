New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved a start-up policy which seeks to provide the youth with financial and procedural help in setting up companies and formed a 20-member task force for the purpose.

The announcement in this regard was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Delhi cabinet has passed the 'Delhi Startup Policy' which will also help Delhi youth run a business in Delhi with the help of financial assistance provided by us: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/eY6eRw8tTN — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

CM Kejriwal also said the "Business Blaster" programme, currently being run in Delhi government schools, will be extended to college students so they could work on their business ideas with seed money from the government.

"The government will provide financial help to start-ups through collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities," he said.

The 20-member task force, having a government officer, academics and business and trade representatives, will decide on registration applications from start-ups, Kejriwal said while addressing a press briefing.

The AAP chief also expressed hope that the policy will lead to a boom in the start-up sector in Delhi.

The Chief Minister also made one more announcement saying, "From October 1, Delhi govt will provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it. We will give options to people whether or not they need an electricity subsidy."

The Delhi consumers at present get "zero" power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.

"The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy," the CM said during an online briefing.

(With Agency Inputs)