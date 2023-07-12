'Evacuate, Don't Go Near Swollen River To Click Selfies': Kejriwal Urges People In Delhi's Low-Lying Areas

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people residing in low-lying areas near Yamuna to vacate their houses after the water level in the river reached a record high, surpassing a 45-year-old record. In his appeal to Delhi residents, Kejriwal said, "We have to protect lives, properties. People in low-lying areas near the Yamuna River need to be evacuated."

The Delhi government has meanwhile alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of the escalating situation and the rising water level in Yamuna. The Chief Minister also directed the district magistrates to convert schools into relief camps if necessary due to the increasing water levels in the Yamuna.





Kejriwal also said that Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat has informed him that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced, which in turn will impact the water level in the Yamuna. However, he said it will take some time for the water level in the river to recede.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres at 4 pm on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, flooding several areas and prompting Kejriwal to call an emergency meeting on the situation.

Delhi CM Writes To Amit Shah

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that "if possible, the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed" and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

"Following my letter, I got a call from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that Hathnikund is just a barrage and there is no reservoir to store water and limit the water speed. The water volume being released from Himachal Pradesh has reduced and the situation will improve. But it will take time to reflect in the water level of the Yamuna," he said at a press conference after the meeting.

Don't Go Near Swollen River To Take Selfies: CM

Following the meeting, Kejriwal said that the focus at the moment is to protect lives. "Please vacate your houses. We have also been seeing that some people are going to watch the swollen river. Please don't go there to click selfies," he urged the people. He said Boat Club, Monastery Market, Neeli Chhatri Temple, Yamuna Bazar, Neem Karoli Gaushala, Vishwakarma Colony, and the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad have been submerged.

The Chief Minister also said that the Delhi government has informed NDRF that its help may be sought. District magistrates have also been directed to convert schools into relief camps if needed, he said.

Gatherings In Vulnerable Areas Banned

In the wake of the crisis, Delhi Police banned gatherings in vulnerable parts of the city. The Delhi Police also imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city. Thousands of people have already been relocated to safer areas as the water invaded homes and markets near the river. Projections from the Central Water Commission suggest that water levels are likely to rise further.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue in Uttarakhand in the next two days, exacerbating the flooding risk. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory asking people to move to safer places and cautioning them against passing through low-lying areas.