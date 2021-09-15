Farmers in large numbers heading towards Delhi borders to intensify protest against farm laws

NEW DELHI: A large number associated with various farmer bodies are headed towards the Delhi borders to intensify their ongoing protest against the Centre's farm laws, reports said on Wednesday.

It may be noted that farmers have been protesting the central government`s three controversial farm laws since had passed the Farmer`s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Top farmer leaders have said that they will continue their agitation till the Centre meets their demand to repeal the three controversial farm laws.

After several rounds of inconclusive talks with the Centre, the farmer leaders have said that they will intensify their agitation in the days to come to put more pressure on the government and mobilse support from the general public.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has threatened that the protests will continue till the government does not agree to farmers demands and repeals the laws.

"The protests will continue till the government does not agree to our demands and repeals the laws. Till then, we would not leave the Delhi border no matter how long it takes. We will fight till our last breath. They will have to tell us that who is more dear to them, the farmers or the corporates," he added. "Farmers would not get the benefit until laws guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) are introduced," Tikait said and alleged that the Centre was being run by corporates.

He also raised concerns over the Centre`s new labour laws. "Factory workers can not agitate and form associations anymore. They are selling everything. They are trying to close mandis," the BKU leader has said.

