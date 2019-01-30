Fire breaks out at chemical factory in New Delhi's Okhla Phase- I

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in New Delhi's Okhla Phase- I on Wednesday.

Twenty-two fire tenders were pressed into service. No casualties have bee reported so far.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

Last month, a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, which also spread to nearby shanties on January 11, leaving many homeless, police said.

A call about the blaze was received at 12.05 am and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 4.40 am, a senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said.

It took us several hours to doze of the fire but no injuries or casualties were reported. Two railway tracks also pass through the jhuggi cluster and train services were suspended during the rescue operation, the fire official added.