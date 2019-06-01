close

NDMC building fire

Fire breaks out at NDMC building in Connaught Place, 6 fire tenders rushed

A massive fire broke out at Delhi municipal corporation building in Connaught Place on Saturday evening.

Fire breaks out at NDMC building in Connaught Place, 6 fire tenders rushed

DELHI: A massive fire broke out at New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) building in Connaught Place on Saturday evening.

At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

 

Live TV

 

The blaze was reported on the second floor of NDMC building at Connaught Place. 

A Delhi Fire Brigade official told PTI that the fire department received a call about the blaze at 6.36 PM and six fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 7.15 PM, the official said.

However, what caused the fire is yet to be known.

No injury or casualty was reported due to the fire.

