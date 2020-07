NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at the Shastri Bhawan in the national capital on Saturday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out in room number 263 at the 2nd floor of the building after which at least six teams of Delhi Fire Brigade Department were rushed to the spot.

It is not yet known as to what caused the fire. However, the efforts are on to douse the fire.

No casualty has been reported due to fire as of now.