Delhi fire

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Narela, 12 fire tenders rushed

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi&#039;s Narela, 12 fire tenders rushed

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to ANI, at least 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

 

It is not known yet as to what caused the fire.  

Delhi fire, show factory, Delhi, Narela Industrial area, Delhi Fire Brigade
Heavy rain lashes Delhi, NCR

