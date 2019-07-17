Fire breaks out SBI building on Sansad Marg, later doused

New Delhi: A fire broke out at State Bank of India (SBI) building on 11 Sansad Marg in Connaught Place on Wednesday morning. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The blaze was later brought under control.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building at around 7 am. Preliminary investigations pointed at electric short circuit as the cause of the fire.

This comes days after three persons died in a major fire that broke out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil Industrial Area on Saturday.