Fire in chemical factory in west Delhi's Naraina, 30 firetenders rushed

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in four chemical factories in west Delhi's Naraina area on Monday, a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Service said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said.

Thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call about the blaze was received at 11.35 am.

Visuals: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Delhi's Naraina area. 30 fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/jPXFVjklaj — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

The officer said four factories are affected by the fire and fire fighting operations are underway.

The fire broke out in the factories behind Payal Cinema at the Naraina industrial area.

Further details are awaited.