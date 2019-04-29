close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Fire in chemical factory in west Delhi's Naraina, 30 firetenders rushed

Thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call about the blaze was received at 11.35 am.

Fire in chemical factory in west Delhi&#039;s Naraina, 30 firetenders rushed
ANI photo

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in four chemical factories in west Delhi's Naraina area on Monday, a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Service said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said.

Thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call about the blaze was received at 11.35 am.

The officer said four factories are affected by the fire and fire fighting operations are underway.

The fire broke out in the factories behind Payal Cinema at the Naraina industrial area. 

Further details are awaited.

Tags:
DelhiNarainaDelhi fireNaraina firePayal cinema Delhi
Next
Story

Delhi: Unidentified armed men open fire outside Congress leader Firoz Gazi's residence

Must Watch

PT2M36S

West Bengal: Scuffle held at booth no. 82 of Rampurhat in Birbhum