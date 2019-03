Fire in plastic godown in North Delhi's Burari, no causalty reported

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown in North Delhi's Burari area, but no casualty has been reported yet, police said on Saturday.

According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze in a plastic godown at Ajeet Vihar in Burari.

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they are trying to douse the blaze, the department said, adding no casualty has been reported.

On Saturday, a fire broke out in a shanty in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area but no casualty was reported.