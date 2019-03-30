हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Fire in plastic godown in North Delhi's Burari, no causalty reported

A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown in North Delhi's Burari area, but no casualty has been reported yet, police said on Saturday.

Fire in plastic godown in North Delhi&#039;s Burari, no causalty reported
Representational image

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown in North Delhi's Burari area, but no casualty has been reported yet, police said on Saturday.

According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze in a plastic godown at Ajeet Vihar in Burari. 

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they are trying to douse the blaze, the department said, adding no casualty has been reported. 

On Saturday, a fire broke out in a shanty in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area but no casualty was reported.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi fireDelhi plastic godown fireBurari plastic godown fire
Next
Story

DCP appears before Delhi court in 2016 JNU sedition case

Must Watch

PT42M18S

Taal Thok Ke: Amit Shah’s three big messages; files nomination from Gandhinagar