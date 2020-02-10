Gargi College molestation case: High-level fact-finding committee set up, says Principal Dr Promila Kumar

A high-level fact-finding committee was set up in the Gargi College, said Principal Dr Promila Kumar, after students were allegedly molested during a cultural festival at the Delhi University’s all-women college last week. "We've set up a high-level fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants, eyewitnesses and any other person having relevant information," Kumar told news agency ANI.

The committee will prepare, in a time-bound manner, a report of the complaints about submission to the police, if complainants so desire, added Kumar. The students also have the option of approaching the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Gargi College for confidential enquiry, added the Principal.

She further added that the institute will file a report of complaints to the police at the earliest so perpetrators can be brought to justice. "We'll set up a security protocol to ensure such incidents never take place again," added Kumar.

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case in the matter after receiving a complaint from the college authority. Additional DCP Gitanjali Khandelwal is investigating the entire case. An FIR was filed at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned Principal Kumar, asking her to appear before it on February 12 at 2 pm.

The security guards of the college are also being called for investigating in the incident which took place on February 6 inside the college premises. The college has also formed a community to investigate the matter.

The students are accusing the college administration and demanding the resignation of a professor named Sheela Dubey who is alleged of not helping the college students in the matters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident and said that it is very sad and disappointing incident. This should not be tolerated at all. The culprits should be punished and we should ensure that children studying in college are safe.

The issue was also raised in the parliament and Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "It has come to our notice that some outsiders had entered the college, which is not right. The college administration has been asked to look into it," adding "Action will be taken against the culprits."

The incident came to light when students of Gargi college posted about the assault on social media posts at around 6.30 pm on February 6. According to the posts, packs of drunk men forced their way inside college misbehaved with them and the security personnel failed to control the unruly groups.